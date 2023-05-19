News

All





Lord Huron Share New Song “Ace Up My Sleeve” From the New Film The Starling Girl

Photography by Jones Crow



Lord Huron have shared a new song, “Ace Up My Sleeve.” It is featured in the new film The Starling Girl, which Lord Huron frontman Ben Schneider has done the score for. Listen to the song below.

Schneider had this to say in a press release: “Being asked to compose a song that actually plays a role in the story is a dream come true for a songwriter. To have the song function in service of the narrative of such a beautiful film in that way is really special.”

The Starling Girl opened in theaters in New York and Los Angeles last week and opens in additional markets today. Laurel Parmet wrote and directed the film, which stars Eliza Scanlen, Lewis Pullman, Wrenn Schmidt, Austin Abrams, and Jimmi Simpson. Also watch the trailer below.

Lord Huron’s last album Long Lost, came out in 2021 via Whispering Pines/Republic.

Read our The End interview with Lord Huron.

Lord Huron Tour Dates:

05/24 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

05/25 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (Sold Out)

05/27 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

05/28 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater (Sold Out)

05/29 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM (Sold Out)

05/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)

06/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Sold Out)

06/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Series (Sold Out)

06/04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa JazzFest

06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (Sold Out)

06/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (Sold Out)

06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07 – Victoria, BC @ TILT Festival

07/09 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede

07/14 – Green Gables, PEI @ Sommo Festival

07/28 – Evanston, IL @ Out Of Space (Sold Out)

08/05 – Big Sky, MT @ Wildlands Festival

08/11 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Festival

08/19-20 – Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival

08/26-27 – Richmond, VA @ Iron Blossom Music Festival

09/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

09/30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound On Sound Festival

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.