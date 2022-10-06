News

All



The cover of Lynn's final album, 2021's Still Woman Enough The cover of Lynn's final album, 2021's

Loretta Lynn Passes Away At the Age of 90 The Country Music Star Left a Trailblazing Legacy





Country music star Loretta Lynn has passed away at the age of 90. A statement provided to Associated Press by Lynn’s family states: “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

Born in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, Lynn would go on to achieve success in the early to mid 1960s from recording and touring before breaking through to mainstream success with the 1967 single “Don’t Come Home A’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).” Lynn broke the mold for female country singers of the time, presenting herself as a strong-willed woman who wasn’t afraid to speak about taboo subjects, such as birth control and divorce.

Throughout the 1970s, Lynn released a plethora of collaborative albums with country singer Conway Twitty. In 1976, she released the autobiography Coal Miner’s Daughter, which was made into a film in 1980. Sissy Spacek portrayed Lynn in the film, and won the Academy Award for Best Actress that year.

In 2004, Lynn released Van Lear Rose, which was produced by Jack White. It went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Album. She was awarded a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2010, and has continued to release new music throughout the 2010s, culminating in her final studio album, 2021’s Still Woman Enough.

(via Associated Press)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.