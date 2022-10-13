News

Los Bitchos Share New Christmas Song “Los Chrismos” Out Now via City Slang

Photography by Kika Rodriguez



London-based instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos have shared a new Christmas-themed song, “Los Chrismos.” It will be featured on a flexi-disc alongside a red vinyl repressing of their debut album, Let the Festivities Begin!, which will be out on November 18. The flexi-disc will also feature the new track “Tipp Tapp.” Listen to “Los Chrismos” below.

In a press release, the band states: “‘Los Chrismos’ is our 80s nostalgic Christmas dreamland. Shoop-shooping down the slopes into a cozy chalet strewn with fairy lights, join us for a glass of bubbly and a cozy Christmas party full of festivities! We can’t wait to get dressed up and play this song on our Chrismos tour.”

Let the Festivities Begin! came out in February via City Slang.

