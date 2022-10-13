 Los Bitchos Share New Christmas Song “Los Chrismos” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 13th, 2022  
Subscribe

Los Bitchos Share New Christmas Song “Los Chrismos”

Out Now via City Slang

Oct 13, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kika Rodriguez
Bookmark and Share


London-based instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos have shared a new Christmas-themed song, “Los Chrismos.” It will be featured on a flexi-disc alongside a red vinyl repressing of their debut album, Let the Festivities Begin!, which will be out on November 18. The flexi-disc will also feature the new track “Tipp Tapp.” Listen to “Los Chrismos” below.

In a press release, the band states: “‘Los Chrismos’ is our 80s nostalgic Christmas dreamland. Shoop-shooping down the slopes into a cozy chalet strewn with fairy lights, join us for a glass of bubbly and a cozy Christmas party full of festivities! We can’t wait to get dressed up and play this song on our Chrismos tour.”

Let the Festivities Begin! came out in February via City Slang.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent