News

All





Los Bitchos Share New Song “Tipp Tapp” From Reissue of Debut Album Let the Festivities Begin! (Los Chrismos Edition) Out Now via City Slang





London-based instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos have released a festive physical reissue of their debut album, Let the Festivities Begin! The reissue features a new song, “Tipp Tapp,” which is available digitally today. Listen to “Tipp Tapp” and stream the reissue below.

Talking about “Tipp Tapp” in a press release, Los Bitchos state: “Born out of a deranged drunken dressing room version of an old Swedish Christmas song, comes the sinister sister of ‘Los Chrismos.’ We imagine ourselves cautiously tiptoeing through a snowy Swedish forest at night holding torches and freaking each other out.”

Upon announcement of the reissue, Los Bitchos shared the holiday-themed song “Los Chrismos.”

Let the Festivities Begin! came out in February via City Slang.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.