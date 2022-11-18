 Los Bitchos Share New Song “Tipp Tapp” From Reissue of Debut Album | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 18th, 2022  
Los Bitchos Share New Song “Tipp Tapp” From Reissue of Debut Album

Let the Festivities Begin! (Los Chrismos Edition) Out Now via City Slang

Nov 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone
London-based instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos have released a festive physical reissue of their debut album, Let the Festivities Begin! The reissue features a new song, “Tipp Tapp,” which is available digitally today. Listen to “Tipp Tapp” and stream the reissue below.

Talking about “Tipp Tapp” in a press release, Los Bitchos state: “Born out of a deranged drunken dressing room version of an old Swedish Christmas song, comes the sinister sister of ‘Los Chrismos.’ We imagine ourselves cautiously tiptoeing through a snowy Swedish forest at night holding torches and freaking each other out.”

Upon announcement of the reissue, Los Bitchos shared the holiday-themed song “Los Chrismos.”

Let the Festivities Begin! came out in February via City Slang.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

