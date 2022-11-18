Los Bitchos Share New Song “Tipp Tapp” From Reissue of Debut Album
Let the Festivities Begin! (Los Chrismos Edition) Out Now via City Slang
London-based instrumental four-piece Los Bitchos have released a festive physical reissue of their debut album, Let the Festivities Begin! The reissue features a new song, “Tipp Tapp,” which is available digitally today. Listen to “Tipp Tapp” and stream the reissue below.
Talking about “Tipp Tapp” in a press release, Los Bitchos state: “Born out of a deranged drunken dressing room version of an old Swedish Christmas song, comes the sinister sister of ‘Los Chrismos.’ We imagine ourselves cautiously tiptoeing through a snowy Swedish forest at night holding torches and freaking each other out.”
Upon announcement of the reissue, Los Bitchos shared the holiday-themed song “Los Chrismos.”
Let the Festivities Begin! came out in February via City Slang.
