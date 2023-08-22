News

Lost Girls (Jenny Hval & Håvard Volden) Announce New Album, Share New Song “With the Other Hand” Selvutsletter Due Out October 20 via Smalltown Supersound

Photography by Signe Fuglesteg Luksengard



Lost Girls—the collaborative project of Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden—have announced a new album, Selvutsletter, and shared a new song from it, “With the Other Hand.” Selvutsletter is due out October 20 via Smalltown Supersound. Check out “With the Other Hand” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Selvutsletter includes “Ruins,” a new song the duo shared in July.

“With the Other Hand” was inspired by Leonard Cohen and came about because of a guitar line written by Volden. Hval then, as a press release puts it, “began rearranging the chords beyond recognition.”

The band collectively had this to say about the song in the press release: “The result was a structure of verse and chorus, a pop song whispering about someone’s mysterious journey through a street, a building, and a stage. The chorus goes like this: ‘With the other hand I open rooms/With the first one I write,’ describing two parts of something—a creative process, or two parts of the unconscious. Or perhaps the two hands describe Lost Girls themselves. One opens rooms, the other writes.”

The album is the follow-up to their 2021-released debut album, Menneskekollektivet.

Check out our 2021 interview with Lost Girls on their debut, Menneskekollektivet.

Jenny Hval released a solo album, Classic Objects, in 2022.

Check out our “Why Not Both” Podcast with Hval.

Selvutsletter Tracklist:

1. Timed Intervals

2. With the Other Hand

3. Ruins

4. Re-entering The City

5. World on Fire

6. Jeg Slutter Meg Selv

7. June 1996

8. Sea White

Lost Girls Tour Dates: Tue. Sep. 26 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

Sun. Nov. 5 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain *

Tue. Nov. 7 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios

Sat. Nov. 11 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green



* w/ Decisive Pink

