Lost Girls (Jenny Hval & Håvard Volden) Return With New Song “Ruins” and Announce Tour Dates Select Shows This Fall

Photography by Signe Fuglesteg Luksengård



Lost Girls—the collaborative project of Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden—have returned with a new single, “Ruins,” and announced a fall tour. This is their first new music since their 2021 debut album, Menneskekollektivet. Check out the song and upcoming tour dates below.



Of the song, Hval says in a press release: “Håvard sent me this long, wonderful and kaleidoscopic bass line on top of a drum machine track that I had no clue what to do with—it felt too difficult to try to learn or tame it. I started improvizing with it and moving parts around a bit, and the song began to feel like getting lost in a city at night, or a cemetery, walking around in circles, perhaps running, perhaps hiding. After improvising for a bit I realized that I was singing about this kind of pattern of movement, but as a band practice in the ’90s, back when I first started playing with other people. If ‘Ruins’ is ‘about’ anything, it’s about a practice of discovery, being young and lost and feeling as if you are close to something ancient and magical.”



Jenny Hval released a solo album, Classic Objects, in 2022.



Lost Girls Tour Dates:

Tue. Sep. 26 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

Sun. Nov. 5 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain *

Tue. Nov. 7 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios

Sat. Nov. 11 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

* w/ Decisive Pink