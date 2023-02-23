Lost Under Heaven Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “Shadowboxing”

News

Lost Under Heaven have announced a new album, Something is Announced by your Life, and shared its first single, “Shadowboxing,” via a music video. Details on the album are scarce, beyond that it will be released on the band’s own LUH international label. The tracklist, release date, and cover artwork are all still forthcoming. Shane Lim directed the “Shadowboxing” video. Watch it below.

A press release describes “Shadowboxing” as “a call to find unity in diversity throughout these increasingly polarized times.”

The press release describes the creation of the video in further detail: “After speaking extensively about their own soul making journeys over the course of a year, LUH commissioned Shane Lim to tell a visual story through movement and dance that engaged the shadow play of Plato’s Allegory of the Cave and the inner vigilance of Jungian ‘Shadow Work’—in response Lim collaborated with choreographer Nat Zenghi (Jungle, Charlie XCX) to create a performance where the dancer Nathan Louis Fernand could delve into the depths of their own unconscious mind, bringing to light hidden aspects of themselves.”

The duo is Ellery James Roberts (the ex-WU LYF frontman) and Ebony Hoorn. Lost Under Heaven were originally known mainly by their initials LUH and released their last album, Love Hates What You Become, back in January 2019 via Mute. Love Hates What You Become was the follow-up to the duo’s 2016 debut, Spiritual Songs for Lovers to Sing.

