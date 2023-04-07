News

All





Lost Under Heaven Share New Song “Dark Days” Something is Announced by your Life Due Out June 6 via LUH*international





Lost Under Heaven are releasing a new album, Something is Announced by your Life, on June 6 via their own LUH*international label. Now they have shared its second single, “Dark Days.” Listen below.

The duo is Ellery James Roberts (the ex-WU LYF frontman) and Ebony Hoorn.

Hoorn had this to say about the song in a press release: “The status quo cannot hold. It is our understanding that these times will get so hard that people will be shaken out of their patterns, distortions, and delusions. To face dark times we hold an unshakable faith that out of the wounds of civilization we will collectively begin to build a regenerative system that is in harmony with the earth and serves the evolutionary journey of every soul-sovereign individual, so Remain Optimystic and cherish everyone”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Shadowboxing,” via a music video. “Shadowboxing” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Lost Under Heaven were originally known mainly by their initials LUH and released their last album, Love Hates What You Become, back in January 2019 via Mute. Love Hates What You Become was the follow-up to the duo’s 2016 debut, Spiritual Songs for Lovers to Sing.

Read our 2016 interview with Lost Under Heaven and our review of Spiritual Songs for Lovers to Sing.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.