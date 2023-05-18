News

Lost Under Heaven Share New Song “I Surrender” and Album Trailer Something is Announced by your Life Due Out June 6 via LUH*international





Lost Under Heaven are releasing a new album, Something is Announced by your Life, on June 6 via their own LUH*international label. Now they have shared its third single, “I Surrender,” as well as a trailer for the album. Listen and watch below.

The duo is Ellery James Roberts (the ex-WU LYF frontman) and Ebony Hoorn.

“The slow, mindful and self-reliant approach to creating this record pushed us to really hone in on what we felt was uniquely ours to communicate,” Roberts says of the album in a press release. “In the past, I feel I hid my insecurities behind an intensity and a certain nihilistic bravado, I was obsessed with the dystopian aspects of our hyper capitalist global culture but by 2020 I had come to clearly see my habitual attitudes of black pilled hopelessness had suffocated the spontaneous joy that is the beating heart of my creative process, I consciously tried to challenge this as I produced the new record, seeking to celebrate the human experience with compassionate humility.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Shadowboxing,” via a music video. “Shadowboxing” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Dark Days.”

Lost Under Heaven were originally known mainly by their initials LUH and released their last album, Love Hates What You Become, back in January 2019 via Mute. Love Hates What You Become was the follow-up to the duo’s 2016 debut, Spiritual Songs for Lovers to Sing.

<a href="https://lostunderheaven.bandcamp.com/album/something-is-announced-by-your-life-4">Something is Announced by Your Life! by Lost Under Heaven</a>

