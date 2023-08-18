Low Girl Release new single “Pockets”
And Announce UK headline tour
Aug 18, 2023
Photography by Joseph Murphy
Low Girl which is the work of multi-instrumentalist Sarah Cosgrove and her bandmates Toby, Tom and Brad have released a new single “Pockets.” It’s the band’s first new music since their acclaimed EP Uh-Oh, which came out earlier this year and included the BBC 6music playlisted single, “Bored.” The band are about to embark on a string of UK dates through Sept/Oct as they prepare for their next body of work.
With regard to the new single Low Girl say: “‘Pockets’ is about trying to repress something that constantly resurfaces. It’s all about the allure of the ‘what-if’ and it’s a rose-tinted way of viewing those possibilities. My life was all over the place when I wrote this track, and there was a real sense of anticipation and being on the edge of something.
“I’m grappling with trying to figure out who this person I’ve bloomed into is, all the while trying to find some tangible light to look to. There’s an element of deluding yourself into believing in an impossible dream. I imagine this warm, settled imagery of the afternoon and how I feel like I never quite reach it.
“My way of coping with all of those issues has been to write something where I kind of trivialize and try and laugh about it. Is that healthy? Who knows!”
28th Sep: Portsmouth – The Wedgewood Rooms
30th Sep: Luton – Castlefest Festival
1st Sep: Cambridge – The Portland Arms
4th Oct: London - Paper Dress Vintage
12th Oct: Manchester – Beyond The Music Festival
13th Oct: Birmingham - The Victoria
14th Oct: Bristol – The Lanes
