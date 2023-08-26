News

L’Rain Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video For New Song “Pet Rock” I Killed Your Dog Due Out October 13 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Alice Plati



L’Rain (aka multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek) has announced a new album, I Killed Your Dog, and shared its first single, “Pet Rock,” via a music video. She’s also announced some fall tour dates. I Killed Your Dog is due out October 13 via Mexican Summer. Check out “Pet Rock” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the upcoming tour dates.

Cheek says of “Pet Rock” in a press release: “The song is based around an old story I’d been told about a woman who was riding the train but looked strange, and the reader eventually figures out that she’s dead, with glasses on, being propped up by the people that seem to have harmed her. As a lifelong collector of tchotchkes, the music video is based on a concept I came up with featuring miniatures.”

Cheek worked with long-time collaborators Andrew Lappin and Ben Chapoteau-Katz on I Killed Your Dog, which is her third full-length.

I Killed Your Dog Tracklist:

1. Sincerity Commercial

2. Our Funeral

3. Pet Rock

4. I Hate My Best Friends

5. I Killed Your Dog

6. All The Days You Remember

7. 5 to 8 Hours a Day (WWwaG)

8. Sometimes

9. r(EMOTE)

10. Uncertainty Principle

11. Oh Wow, a Bird!

12. Knead Bee

13. Monsoon of Regret

14. Clumsy

15. What’s That Song?

16. New Year’s UnResolution

L’Rain Tour Dates: Oct 20 - Pioneer Works // New York, NY

Oct 25 - Johnny Brenda’s // Philadelphia, PA

Oct 26 - Songbyrd // Washington, DC

Nov 29 - El Rey // Los Angeles, CA *w/ Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog

Dec 1 - Zebulon // Los Angeles, CA

Dec 2 - Bottom of the Hill // San Francisco, CA

Dec 5 - Polaris Hall // Portland, OR

Dece 6- Madame Lou’s // Seattle, WA

Dec 7 - Fox Cabaret // Vancouver, BC

