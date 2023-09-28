News

L’Rain Shares New Song “r(EMOTE)” I Killed Your Dog Due Out October 13 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



L’Rain (aka multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek) is releasing a new album, I Killed Your Dog, on October 13 via Mexican Summer. Now she has shared another song from it, “r(EMOTE).” Listen below, followed by L’Rain’s upcoming tour dates.

Cheek says of “r(EMOTE)” in a press release: “I’m wondering how long it takes to forget someone you’re close to. This theme is present throughout the album as I reflect on living through moments of heartbreak, not just romantic, but the dissolution of friendships and other close relationships. As always in the world of L’Rain, the specifics are hidden from public view but I leave listeners with a lot of big feelings and an invitation to examine their own life experiences through my particular lens.”

When the album was announced, L’Rain shared the album’s “Pet Rock,” via a music video. “Pet Rock” was one of our Songs of the Week. Prior to that, she shared the album’s “New Year’s UnResolution.”

Cheek worked with long-time collaborators Andrew Lappin and Ben Chapoteau-Katz on I Killed Your Dog, which is her third full-length.

L’Rain Tour Dates:

Oct 20 - Pioneer Works // New York, NY

Oct 25 - Johnny Brenda’s // Philadelphia, PA

Oct 26 - Songbyrd // Washington, DC

November 6 - Iron City // Birmingham, AL*

November 7 - Ryman Auditorium // Nashville, TN*

November 9 - Tennessee Theater // Knoxville, TN*

November 10 - Minglewood Hall // Memphis, TN*

November 11 - The Eastern // Atlanta, GA*

November 14 - House of Blues // Houston, TX*

November 15 - The Factory // Dallas, TX*

Nov 29 - El Rey // Los Angeles, CA #

Dec 1 - Zebulon // Los Angeles, CA

Dec 2 - Bottom of the Hill // San Francisco, CA

Dec 5 - Polaris Hall // Portland, OR

Dece 6- Madame Lou’s // Seattle, WA

Dec 7 - Fox Cabaret // Vancouver, BC



*w/ Brittany Howard

#w/ Cate Le Bon and Mega Bog

