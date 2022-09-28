News

All





Lucy Dacus Shares Covers of Carole King’s “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late” Home Video Out Now via Matador

Photography by Ashley Gellman



Lucy Dacus has shared covers of Carole King’s “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late,” both from her 1971 album Tapestry. Listen below.

In a press release, Dacus states: “When I listened to Tapestry from my mom’s CD collection, I was young enough that it didn’t register as good or bad—it just defined what music sounded like to me, and it’s still a foundation of how I understand songwriting. She’s clever in the good way—queen of internal rhyme—and I love how her melodies reinforce the tone of the lyrics. She keeps it simple, but that’s what makes it universal. When I was asked to cover a couple of her songs, it was a no brainer. Her work feels like a part of my DNA and I’m grateful for it.”

Dacus’ newest album, Home Video, came out last year via Matador (stream it here). It was high up on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. In July, we posted our in-depth Under the Radar Podcast interview with Dacus on the album. Listen to it here.

Read our 2021 Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.