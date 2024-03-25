News

Lucy Gaffney Shares Atmospheric New Single “Forgive to Forget” Announces Upcoming EP Pitfalls , out 3rd May

Photography by Charlotte Patmore



Belfast-based musician and singer-songwriter Lucy Gaffney unveils details about her upcoming EP, titled Pitfalls, set to be released on May 3rd through Nettwerk. The EP, produced by Duncan Mills (known for his work with artists like Bleach Lab, Jake Bugg, and Geowulf) alongside Gaffney’s brother Thom Southern, delves into the complex interplay between endings and new beginnings. Each track on the EP reflects this dynamic, akin to the emergence of dawn after the darkness of night. Themes of love, loss, and hope permeate the songs, with lyrics exploring how past memories linger in our subconscious, resurfacing in our dreams. Gaffney’s narrative also touches on the significance of reflecting on and embracing the passage of time, revealing the beauty found in both the shadows and the light of our past, present, and future.

The atmospheric lead track “Forgive to Forget” is full of yearning beauty as Gaffney shares “It’s about a time I spent in Dublin. It’s about a new romance and the conflicting nature of my thoughts at that time, thoughts that only seem to occur when you’re lost in the idea of love. I was searching for clarity and trying hard to bring down the walls I was building in my mind to understand how I truly felt about someone. Later on, I began reading James Joyce’s, ‘A Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Man’, and only then on reflection, I was able to realise that it’s the overthinking mind that was guarding the reality of the situation and how I truly felt.”



Upcoming Live Shows:

23rd May – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman’s Cellar

28th May – London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage

29th May – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Liverpool (Loft)



