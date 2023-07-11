News

Lush Announce New Vinyl Reissues of “Spooky,” “Split,” and “Lovelife” Available On Vinyl August 11 via 4AD

Photography by Matt Anker



1990s shoegaze, dream pop, and Britpop sensations Lush have announced vinyl reissues of all three of their full-length studio albums: Spooky (1992), Split (1994), and Lovelife (1996). After disbanding in 1998 due to the tragic passing of their drummer Chris Acland, the band briefly reformed in 2016 to release their EP Blind Spot and tour, but broke up once more. Now, after gaining prominence with a younger audience via TikTok and Spotify, these albums will be available on vinyl on August 11 via 4AD. Check out each album’s tracklist and album art below.

Outside of the 2016 Origami Record Store Day box set, this is the first time these albums have been released on vinyl since the ’90s.

The band worked with engineer and producer Kevin Venbergen to remaster their catalog. Using the original ½ inch production tapes for source material, Venbergen created new 24-bit masters which capture the thrill of the originals.

The first two albums will come housed in their original designs while Lovelife uses the art from their 2016 box set to keep 1996’s collectible tracing paper sleeve exclusive to that initial pressing. All three records will be out on black and clear vinyl.

Spooky was originally produced by 4AD labelmate Robin Guthrie (Cocteau Twins).

Split was produced by Mike Hedges (The Cure’s Seventeen Seconds and Siouxie and the Banshees’ A Kiss in the Dreamhouse).

Lovelife was produced by Pete Bartlett (Therapy?, Kitchens of Distinction). Lush took a more direct approach on the album, which won over Britpop fans (it didn’t hurt that Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker sang guest vocals on “Ciao!”)

Lush’s Miki Berenyi is now in a new band Piroshka who in 2021 released their second studio album Love Drips and Gathers. Last year the singer released her acclaimed memoir, Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me from Success.

Spooky Tracklist:

A1. Stray

A2. Nothing Natural

A3. Tiny Smiles

A4. Covert

A5. Ocean

A6. For Love



B1. Superblast!

B2. Untogether

B3. Fantasy

B4. Take

B5. Laura

B6. Monochrome

Split Tracklist:

A1. Light From A Dead Star

A2. Kiss Chase

A3. Blackout

A4. Hypocrite

A5. Lovelife

A6. Desire Lines

A7. The Invisible Man



B1. Undertow

B2. Never-Never

B3. Lit Up

B4. Starlust

B5. When I Die

Lovelife Tracklist:

A1. Ladykillers

A2. Heavenly Nobodies

A3. 500

A4. I’ve Been Here Before

A5. Papasan

A6. Single Girl

A7. Ciao!



B1. Tralala

B2. Last Night

B3. Runaway

B4. The Childcatcher

B5. Olympia

