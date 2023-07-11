Lush Announce New Vinyl Reissues of “Spooky,” “Split,” and “Lovelife”
Available On Vinyl August 11 via 4AD
Jul 11, 2023
Photography by Matt Anker
1990s shoegaze, dream pop, and Britpop sensations Lush have announced vinyl reissues of all three of their full-length studio albums: Spooky (1992), Split (1994), and Lovelife (1996). After disbanding in 1998 due to the tragic passing of their drummer Chris Acland, the band briefly reformed in 2016 to release their EP Blind Spot and tour, but broke up once more. Now, after gaining prominence with a younger audience via TikTok and Spotify, these albums will be available on vinyl on August 11 via 4AD. Check out each album’s tracklist and album art below.
Outside of the 2016 Origami Record Store Day box set, this is the first time these albums have been released on vinyl since the ’90s.
The band worked with engineer and producer Kevin Venbergen to remaster their catalog. Using the original ½ inch production tapes for source material, Venbergen created new 24-bit masters which capture the thrill of the originals.
The first two albums will come housed in their original designs while Lovelife uses the art from their 2016 box set to keep 1996’s collectible tracing paper sleeve exclusive to that initial pressing. All three records will be out on black and clear vinyl.
Spooky was originally produced by 4AD labelmate Robin Guthrie (Cocteau Twins).
Split was produced by Mike Hedges (The Cure’s Seventeen Seconds and Siouxie and the Banshees’ A Kiss in the Dreamhouse).
Lovelife was produced by Pete Bartlett (Therapy?, Kitchens of Distinction). Lush took a more direct approach on the album, which won over Britpop fans (it didn’t hurt that Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker sang guest vocals on “Ciao!”)
Lush’s Miki Berenyi is now in a new band Piroshka who in 2021 released their second studio album Love Drips and Gathers. Last year the singer released her acclaimed memoir, Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me from Success.
Read our 2015 interview with Miki Berenyi and Emma Anderson of Lush on Lovelife and the final days of the band.
Read our 2015 interview with Lush on Split.
Read our 2016 interview with Lush on their reunion.
Spooky Tracklist:
A1. Stray
A2. Nothing Natural
A3. Tiny Smiles
A4. Covert
A5. Ocean
A6. For Love
B1. Superblast!
B2. Untogether
B3. Fantasy
B4. Take
B5. Laura
B6. Monochrome
Split Tracklist:
A1. Light From A Dead Star
A2. Kiss Chase
A3. Blackout
A4. Hypocrite
A5. Lovelife
A6. Desire Lines
A7. The Invisible Man
B1. Undertow
B2. Never-Never
B3. Lit Up
B4. Starlust
B5. When I Die
Lovelife Tracklist:
A1. Ladykillers
A2. Heavenly Nobodies
A3. 500
A4. I’ve Been Here Before
A5. Papasan
A6. Single Girl
A7. Ciao!
B1. Tralala
B2. Last Night
B3. Runaway
B4. The Childcatcher
B5. Olympia
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Oakland Power Pop Newcomers The Goods Share New Self-Titled EP (News) — The Goods
- Margaret Glaspy Shares New Song “Memories” (News) — Margaret Glaspy
- Courtney Barnett Announces New Instrumental Album, Shares Three New Songs (News) — Courtney Barnett
- Coach Party Share Video for New Song, “What’s The Point in Life” (News) — Coach Party
- Jamila Woods Announces New Abum, Shares Video For New Song “Tiny Garden” (Feat. duendita) (News) — Jamila Woods
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.