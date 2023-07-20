News

All





Lush Co-Founder Emma Anderson Announces Debut Solo Album Pearlies is out on October 20 via Sonic Sonic Cathedral

Photography by Brian David Stevens



Emma Anderson, the co-founder of Lush, has announced details of her debut solo album, Pearlies, via Sonic Cathedral on October 20, 2023.

Delayed by Covid the project came together after Lush’s reunion came to an abrupt end “I thought we were in it for the long term, so some of these songs – or even just parts of them – were actually going to be for Lush,” explains Emma. “That didn’t happen, so I had these songs and bits of music that I didn’t know what to do with.”

She began recording home demos and worked on some music with the cellist and string arranger Audrey Riley, with the intention of writing for film or TV. At this point, Emma intended to use another vocalist, but Audrey pushed her to sing lead.

When Robin Guthrie of the Cocteau Twins offered to do some further recording, he also insisted that she started singing her own songs.

“He basically said, ‘If you don’t sing, I am not going to do it’, so I decided I would,” recalls Emma. “I am not someone that feels comfortable in the spotlight, so for me to take centre stage, metaphorically speaking, was quite a big leap.”

The first single from the album, ‘Bend The Round’, is out now on all digital platforms and arrives with a video directed by BAFTA Award-winner Kieran Evans below.

Equally inspired by Michael Kiwanuka and Serge Gainsbourg, and features guitar work from Suede’s Richard Oakes. “I didn’t know Richard back in the ’90s, but it turned that he was a bit of a Lush fan,” reveals Emma. “I have a part-time day job as a bookkeeper, and I do bits of work for the Suede camp. I got to know him through that and we became friends. I asked if he would play some guitar on the record and, to my delight, he said yes!”

The finished album is released on digital, CD and three vinyl variants: pearly white, blue pearl and a special ‘Witching Time’ Dinked Edition on purple vinyl with a bonus flexi disc.

Check out our interview with Lush on their 1994 album Split.

Pearlies Trackless:

1. I Was Miles Away

2. Bend The Round

3. Inter Light

4. Taste The Air

5. Xanthe

6. The Presence

7. Willow And Mallow

8. Tonight Is Mine

9. For A Moment

10. Clusters

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.