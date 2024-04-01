Lush Documentary Short Film Released by The Criterion Channel; Watch the Trailer

News

A Far From Home Movie is a new short documentary film on 1990s shoegaze icons Lush based on Super-8 footage filmed by bassist Philip King during their tours from 1992 to 1996. The film has debuted today on The Criterion Channel. Below is the film’s trailer, released by the band’s label 4AD. Watch the 35-minute film on The Criterion Channel (if you subscribe to the streaming service).

Two limited edition posters for the film are also being released. They are limited-edition risograph printed A3 posters. One poster is above and the other is below. You can preorder them from 4AD here.

King had this to say in a press release: “By the time I joined Lush at the end of 1991, they had already played around 190 shows in their four year career—and would go onto play another 320 or so before drummer Chris Acland’s tragic and untimely death in October 1996. I would often take my trusty Sankyo Super-8 camera on tour with me—and since film was costly would try and make sure to shoot footage sparingly. Hopefully this film captures the excitement (and boredom) of being on tour—and, sadly in retrospect, I hope that it serves as a fitting memorial to a much missed by us all Chris.”

King has also played bass in The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Last year, 4AD reissued Lush’s three full-length studio albums—Spooky (1992), Split (1994), and Lovelife (1996)—on vinyl.

In January, Miki Berenyi—who was the singer/guitarist with Lush and also more currently a member of Piroshka—announced some May and June U.S. tour dates with the Miki Berenyi Trio. They will be performing both Lush and Piroshka songs, as well as some new Miki Berenyi Trio originals. In 2022, Berenyi released her acclaimed memoir, Fingers Crossed, and the trio was partially born out of the need to perform at book events. Berenyi was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue.

Last year, Lush’s other singer/guitarist Emma Anderson released her debut solo album, Pearlies, on Sonic Cathedral. Read our interview with her about it here.

Read our 2015 interview with Miki Berenyi and Emma Anderson of Lush on Lovelife and the final days of the band.

Read our 2015 interview with Lush on Split.

Read our 2016 interview with Lush on their reunion.

