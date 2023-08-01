News

Lutalo Shares Video For New Song “PLPH” New EP AGAIN Due Out August 25 via Winspear

Photography by Aily Zeltser



Lutalo, the Minnesota-bred, Vermont-based project of producer/songwriter Lutalo Jones (who uses they/them pronouns), has shared a new song “PLPH” from their forthcoming EP, AGAIN. AGAIN is due out August 25 via Winspear. Lutalo will also be embarking on tour with Katy Kirby in August and Claud in the fall. Check out the visualiser for “PLPH” below, followed by AGAIN’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming tour dates.

“PLPH,” an acronym for “Pretty Little Painted Horse,” sees Lutalo expanding into the sonic realm of indie rock. Of the song, Lutalo says in a press release: “The core idea behind ‘PLPH’ is reflecting on living in the United States. The pretty little painted house is referencing the White House, the symbol of the United States government and status quo. The song is speaking about the struggles of navigating the political structure in America as a racially marginalized person/person of lower income.”

Through their music, but also through their lifestyle that’s alternative to America’s economic and political systems, Lutalo asks listeners to imagine new possibilities: “I want to help people question the way they’re living so we can create a better reality for us to exist in together.”

Lutalo previously released the track “Push Baby Baby,” which is also featured on this upcoming EP.

AGAIN Tracklist:

1. PLPH

2. Hold My Head

3. The Old Cast

4. Push Back Baby

5. SCRAPZ

6. Strange Folk

7. WAR

Lutalo Tour Dates:

Tue. Aug. 1 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

Wed. Aug. 2 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

Thu. Aug. 3 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle *

Sun. Aug. 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

Tue. Sept. 19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %

Wed. Sept. 20 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig %

Fri. Sept. 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %

Sat. Sept. 23 - Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion %

Mon. Sept. 25 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry %

Wed. Sept. 27 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck %

Thu. Sept. 28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City %

Fri. Sept. 29 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada %

Sat. Sept. 30 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group %

Wed. Oct. 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Sat. Nov. 11 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris ^

Sun. Nov. 12 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London #

* w/ Katy Kirby

% w/ Claud

^ w/ Sophie May, Kid Apollo

# w/ Youth Lagoon, Barrie

