Lydia Loveless Announces New Album, Shares Music Video for New Song “Toothache” Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again Due Out September 22 via Bloodshot

Photography by Jillian Clark



Alternative country singer Lydia Loveless (who uses she/her/they/them pronouns) has returned to the music scene a veteran of life’s trials and tribulations with the announcement of their highly anticipated new album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again. They have also shared the album’s turbulent lead single, “Toothache,” alongside a music video directed by Katie Harriman. Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again is due out September 22 via Bloodshot. Below, watch the video followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Loveless’ previous lyricism depicted their life true and bare—struggles with alcohol and depression, a breakup with their longtime boyfriend, and uncertainty about the future. Now, they’re back new and matured, still the same brutally honest songwriter, but ready to showcase the strength and resiliency they’ve earned along the way.

On “Toothache” Loveless says in a press release: “Inspired by a literal toothache and knowing there were way too many other things on my plate at the time to be concerned with my fucking tooth. The millions of little things that pile up when you’re broke and overwhelmed until you snap over the dumbest thing, like running out of dish soap…I struggled with whether or not I could write an anthem with the chorus just being ‘Now I’ve got a toothache!’ But I couldn’t get it out of my head. Sometimes you just have to go with your gut.”

Of the video, she adds: “I really wanted to do something Bob Fosse inspired. Am I Bob Fosse? Absolutely not. But I think the bleak frustration came across regardless. We shot from 10 p.m. to around 3 a.m. at Secret Studios. We all just felt like lunatics by the end of everything which is what the song needed.”

When crafting Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again, Loveless was fighting a pandemic induced isolation. Loveless’ last album was 2020 album Daughter.

Check out our 2014 interview with Loveless on her third studio album, Somewhere Else.

Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again Tracklist:

1. Song About You

2. Poor Boy

3. Sex and Money

4. Runaway

5. Feel

6. Toothache

7. Ghost

8. Do the Right Thing

9. French Restaurant

10. Summerlong

