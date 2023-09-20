News

Lydia Loveless Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Poor Boy” and Announces New Tour Dates Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again Due Out This Friday via Bloodshot





Alternative country singer Lydia Loveless (who uses she/her/they/them pronouns) is releasing a new album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again, this Friday via Bloodshot. Now she has shared its fourth single, “Poor Boy,” via a lyric video, and announced some new tour dates. Listen to the song below, followed by the tour dates.

Loveless previously released two songs from Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again: “Toothache” and “Runaway” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared its third single, “Sex and Money,” via a music video.

Check out our 2014 interview with Loveless on her third studio album, Somewhere Else.

Lydia Loveless Tour Dates:

Lydia Loveless at Americanafest:



09/21/23 - Kill Rock Stars / Bloodshot party at Estelle @ 1:00pm

09/22/23 - In-store set at Vinyl Tap @ 6:00pm



*Both sets with be solo acoustic



Lydia Loveless Live Dates:



11/24/23 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

11/25/23 - Columbus, OH - Natalie’s Grandview

11/28/23 - Boston, MA - Middle East

11/30/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brendas

12/01/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

12/02/23 - NYC - Mercury Lounge

12/04/23 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

12/05/23 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

12/07/23 - ASheville, NC - Grey Eagle

12/08/23 - Nashville, TN - Third Man, Blue Room

12/09/23 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

01/18/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet’s

01/20/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

01/23/24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley

01/24/24 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

01/26/24 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

01/27/24 - Seattle, WA - Tractor

01/28/24 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

01/31/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

02/02/24 - Fort Collins, CO - The Armory

02/03/24 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

02/06/24 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

02/08/24 - Houston, TX - Continental Club

02/09/24 - Austin, TX - Continental Club

02/10/24 - Austin, TX - Continental Club

