 Lydia Loveless Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Poor Boy” and Announces New Tour Dates | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 20th, 2023  
Subscribe

Lydia Loveless Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Poor Boy” and Announces New Tour Dates

Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again Due Out This Friday via Bloodshot

Sep 19, 2023 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Alternative country singer Lydia Loveless (who uses she/her/they/them pronouns) is releasing a new album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again, this Friday via Bloodshot. Now she has shared its fourth single, “Poor Boy,” via a lyric video, and announced some new tour dates. Listen to the song below, followed by the tour dates.

Loveless previously released two songs from Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again: “Toothache” and “Runaway” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared its third single, “Sex and Money,” via a music video.

Check out our 2014 interview with Loveless on her third studio album, Somewhere Else.

Lydia Loveless Tour Dates:

Lydia Loveless at Americanafest:

09/21/23 - Kill Rock Stars / Bloodshot party at Estelle @ 1:00pm
09/22/23 - In-store set at Vinyl Tap @ 6:00pm

*Both sets with be solo acoustic

Lydia Loveless Live Dates:

11/24/23 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
11/25/23 - Columbus, OH - Natalie’s Grandview
11/28/23 - Boston, MA - Middle East
11/30/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brendas
12/01/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right
12/02/23 - NYC - Mercury Lounge
12/04/23 - Washington, DC - Atlantis
12/05/23 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
12/07/23 - ASheville, NC - Grey Eagle
12/08/23 - Nashville, TN - Third Man, Blue Room
12/09/23 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger
01/18/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet’s
01/20/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
01/23/24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley
01/24/24 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
01/26/24 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
01/27/24 - Seattle, WA - Tractor
01/28/24 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
01/31/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
02/02/24 - Fort Collins, CO - The Armory
02/03/24 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
02/06/24 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
02/08/24 - Houston, TX - Continental Club
02/09/24 - Austin, TX - Continental Club
02/10/24 - Austin, TX - Continental Club

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent