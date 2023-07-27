News

Lydia Loveless Shares New Song “Runaway” Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again Due Out September 22 via Bloodshot

Photography by Jillian Clark



Alternative country singer Lydia Loveless (who uses she/her/they/them pronouns) has shared a new song “Runaway” which is the latest release from their upcoming album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again. This LP is due out September 22 via Bloodshot. Check out the single below.

Of “Runaway,” Loveless says in a press release: “This was one of the very first songs I wrote for this record. I hated it, but my friend Amy was giving me assignments and pushing me to write my way through heartache while I was crashing on her couch. She would send me out with a notebook and tell me not to come back until I had something. Eventually this one grew on me and is now actually my favorite to sing on the whole record. It’s deeply personal and gut-wrenching to perform. It’s about not wanting my relationship to end but knowing things weren’t ever going to improve. I’m especially proud of the instrumentation, particularly the guitar part at the end that had everyone calling me Mark Knopfler when I came out of the booth.”

Loveless previously released the song “Toothache,” which is also featured on this upcoming album.

Check out our 2014 interview with Loveless on their third studio album, Somewhere Else.

