Lydia Loveless Shares Video for New Song “Sex and Money” Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again Due Out September 22 via Bloodshot

Photography by Jillian Clark



Alternative country singer Lydia Loveless (who uses she/her/they/them pronouns) is releasing a new album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again, on September 22 via Bloodshot. Now she has shared its third single, “Sex and Money,” via a music video. Katie Harriman directed the video, which is inspired by music videos from the early 2000s, the type that were likely to be played on MTV’s Total Request Live (aka TRL). Watch it below.

Loveless had this to say about the song in a press release: “This one was written at an Airbnb in Austin on some late tour night where there’s a bottle and a guitar and everyone’s giggly. I’ve tried really hard to not write songs about ‘the lifestyle of a road dog,’ but this one’s a little more self-deprecation than anything. I’m a horrible hopeless romantic and I will literally just sit in the back of the van and daydream that my crush shows up with flowers and sweeps me off my feet at a random show. My poor long-suffering band, hahaha.”

Harriman had this to say about directing the video: “I’m most excited that we could highlight Lydia’s comedic acting in this. We wanted to pay homage to the golden era of music videos—the early 2000s—with some comically-raunchy fantasy scenes and over-the-top glamour shots. On top of being an incredibly talented songwriter, Lydia’s also insanely funny. I hope this is just the start for their acting career.”

Loveless previously released two songs from Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again: “Toothache” and “Runaway” (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

Check out our 2014 interview with Loveless on her third studio album, Somewhere Else.

