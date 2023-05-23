News

M. Ward Shares Lyric Video for New Song “New Kerrang” (Feat. Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog) Supernatural Thing Due Out June 23 via ANTI- and Features First Aid Kit, Jim James, and Neko Case

Photography by Jacob Boll



M. Ward is releasing a new album, Supernatural Thing, on June 23 via ANTI-. Now he has shared its second single, “New Kerrang,” which features Scott McMicken of Dr. Dog. Check it out below, followed by Ward’s upcoming tour dates.

“This is ‘New Kerrang,’ a song about a drummer facing a crisis of faith in her sound,” Ward says in a press release. “It’s inspired by used-bin Ray Davies records and by all the musicians I know who are chasing perfection by following whatever sound is crashing around in their head.”

Previously Ward shared Supernatural Thing’s first single, title track “Supernatural Thing,” via an animated music video.

Supernatural Thing features First Aid Kit, Jim James, Neko Case, Shovels & Rope, and Kelly Pratt. It includes two covers: “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from David Bowie’s final album Blackstar, and a live rendition of Daniel Johnston’s “Story of an Artist.” Ward previously covered Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” on his acclaimed third album, 2003’s breakthrough release Transfiguration of Vincent.

“Bowie and Johnston are constant sources of inspiration for me, have been for I don’t know how many years,” Ward said in a previous press release.

Summing up Supernatural Thing, Ward said that “the title comes from an early thought as a kid that radio traveled the same airwaves as messages from supernatural things—and music, especially remembered music, is somehow tied up in this exchange. The sending and receiving of messages from memory and dreams seem to move along this same often broken-up wavelength. I see this new record as an extension, 18 years later, of my Transistor Radio record, but this new record is better because its more concise and has more voices and more moods—the way my favorite radio was and still is.”

Supernatural Thing follows two albums Ward released in 2020, Migration Stories and the Billie Holiday covers album Think of Spring. In 2022 he also released Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson via his duo with Zooey Deschanel, She & Him.

M. Ward Tour Dates:

5/26 - Lisboa, Portugal @ LAV

5/27 - Porto, Portugal @ M.Ou.Co Restaurante & Bar

6/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetary

8/15 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield ^

8/16 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

8/22 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

8/23 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^

8/25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8/26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

^ - with My Morning Jacket

