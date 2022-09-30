News

M.I.A. Shares Lyric Video For New Single “Beep,” Reveals Album Artwork MATA Out Soon via Island





M.I.A. has shared a lyric video for her new single, “Beep.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, MATA, which will be out soon via Island. The artwork for MATA has also just been revealed. Listen to “Beep” and view the cover art below.

M.I.A.’s previous studio album was 2016’s AIM. She has shared a plethora of individual tracks in the following years including “P.O.W.A.,” “Goals,” and “Load ‘Em” (feat. Dexta Daps).

Upon announcement of MATA in May, M.I.A. shared the song “The One.”

