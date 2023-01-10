News

M83 Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Oceans Niagara” Fantasy Due Out March 17 via Mute

Photography by Ella Herme



M83 (aka Anthony Gonzalez) has announced a new album, Fantasy, and shared its first single, “Oceans Niagara,” via a music video. He’s also announced some new U.S. tour dates. Fantasy is due out March 17 via Mute. Yann Gonzalez (Anthony’s brother) directed the “Oceans Niagara” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

Anthony Gonzalez had this to say in a press release: “Very proud to present the first track of my new album Fantasy. It’s called ‘Oceans Niagara ‘and it’s the very first collaboration between my brother Yann Gonzalez and myself on a music video. I wanted to create this sense of friendship. Listening to that song, I imagine people running, driving fast, or riding spaceships together. It’s this sense of going forward, like a magic potion that you take to discover new worlds. Beyond Adventure!”

Video director Yann Gonzalez adds: “‘Oceans Niagara’ is the perfect synthesis of M83’s music: a wall of sound and emotions that goes crescendo until it climaxes, with moments of pure melodic ecstasy that personally make me feel like I’m floating, loving and crying all at once, almost like being a teenager again. This is the first time I’m directing a music video for Anthony and this was a great chance for us to share our common references and emotions from our own childhood and teenage years with hints of our favorite French-Japanese animes, horror films and kid’s strange TV shows from the ’80s and ’90s.”

M83’s last regular full-length album was 2016’s Junk, although in 2019 he released the ambient album DSVII.

Anthony Gonzalez had this to say about the direction of the new album: “I wanted this record to be very impactful live. The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of Before the Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones…. I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first. I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before.”

Read our cover story interview with M83 on Junk.

Fantasy Tracklist:

1. Water Deep

2. Oceans Niagara

3. Amnesia

4. Us and the Rest

5. Earth to Sea

6. Radar, Far, Gone

7. Deceiver

8. Fantasy

9. Laura

10. Sunny Boy

11. Kool Nuit

12. Sunny Boy Part 2

13. Dismemberment Bureau

M83 Tour Dates:

4/10/2023 - Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

4/11/2023 - Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

4/13/2023 - San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

4/14/2023 - Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/15/2023 - Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

4/16/2023 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

4/18/2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

4/19/2023 - Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

4/21/2023 - Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

4/22/2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

4/23/2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

4/25/2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/28/2023 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

4/29/2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

4/30/2023 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/2/2023 - Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

5/3/2023 - St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

5/5/2023 - Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

5/6/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheater

5/8/2023 - Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

5/9/2023 - Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

5/10/2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

5/14/2023 - Pasa Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

5/16/2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

