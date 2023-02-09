News

M83 Shares Five New Songs, The First Chapter of His New Album Fantasy Due Out March 17 via Mute; Listen to “Water Deep,” “Amnesia,” “Us and the Rest,” “Earth to Sea,” and “Radar, Far, Gone” Now

Photography by Anouck Bertin



M83 (aka Anthony Gonzalez) is releasing a new album, Fantasy, on March 17 via Mute, but now he’s shared the album’s first six songs, five of them previously unreleased. It’s being described as the first chapter of Fantasy and includes the new songs “Water Deep,” “Amnesia,” “Us and the Rest,” “Earth to Sea,” and “Radar, Far, Gone,” as well as the recent single “Oceans Niagara.” He’s also announced some new European tour dates. Listen to all the songs below, followed by all his tour dates.

Previously M83 shared Fantasy’s first single, “Oceans Niagara,” via a music video directed by his brother Yann Gonzalez. “Oceans Niagara” was one of our Songs of the Week.

M83’s last regular full-length album was 2016’s Junk, although in 2019 he released the ambient album DSVII.

Anthony Gonzalez had this to say about the direction of the new album in a previous press release: “I wanted this record to be very impactful live. The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of Before the Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones…. I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first. I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before.”

Read our cover story interview with M83 on Junk.

M83 Tour Dates:

North American Tour Dates:

4/9/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4/10/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

4/11/2023 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater - SOLD OUT

4/13/2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

4/14/2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater - SOLD OUT

4/15/2023 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

4/16/2023 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues - SOLD OUT

4/18/2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

4/19/2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

4/21/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4/22/2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

4/23/2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

4/25/2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 - SOLD OUT

4/26/2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/28/2023 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS - SOLD OUT

4/29/2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY - SOLD OUT

4/30/2023 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/2/2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

5/3/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

5/5/2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

5/6/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheater

5/8/2023 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

5/9/2023 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom - SOLD OUT

5/10/2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

5/11/2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

5/13/2023 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven Fest

5/14/2023 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

5/16/2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater - SOLD OUT

5/17/2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

5/20/2023 - Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara

EU Tour Dates:

6/7/2023 - Sigulda, LV - Sigulda Castle

6/8/2023 - Vilnius, LT - Lukiškės Prison

6/10/2023 - Helsinki, FI - Sideways Festival

6/17/2023 - Neuchatel,CH - Festi’Neuch

6/19/2023 - Milan, IT - Magnolia Summer

6/24/2023 - Prague, CZ - Metronome Festival

6/27/2023 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia

6/29/2023 - London, UK - Roundhouse

7/6/2023 - Bilbao, ES - BBK

7/7/2023 - Hérouville Saint Clar, FR - Festival Beauregard

8/12/2023 - Pezinok, SK - Grape Festival

8/13/2023 - Budapest, HU - Sziget Festival

8/19/2023 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

