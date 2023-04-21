Mac DeMarco Shares 199 New Songs
One Wayne G Out Now
Apr 21, 2023
Photography by Kiera McNally
Mac DeMarco has shared a whopping 199 new songs, nine and a half hours of music released under the title One Wayne G. The tracks are mainly sketches and demos recorded between 2018 and 2023 and many of the track titles are simply the dates they were likely recorded. The title is possibly in reference to Canadian hockey great Wayne Gretzky. Check out all the songs below, followed by DeMarco’s upcoming tour dates.
Earlier this week, DeMarco announced some new tour dates for July and August. They are in support of Five Easy Hot Dogs, a new instrumental album he released digitally and on CD in January via Mac’s Record Label. A vinyl release for the album is expected this summer.
DeMarco had this to say about the tour in press release: “Hello, Mac D here. In July we are bringing Five Easy Hot Dogs to the stage. Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special. Hope to see you there.”
Five Easy Hot Dogs is an instrumental album recorded in various cities during a road trip up the West Coast.
DeMarco’s last regular album was 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy. Five Easy Hot Dogs’ album title might be a reference to the 1970 movie Five Easy Pieces, starring Jack Nicholson.
Mac DeMarco Tour Dates:
Fri. July 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre
Tue. July 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. July 19 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Thu. July 20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Mon. July 24 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Tue. July 25 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Wed. July 26 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Sun. July 30 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire
Mon. July 31 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire
Tue. Aug. 1 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- 11 Best Songs of the Week: The Last Dinner Party, Lael Neale, Squid, Bully, and More (News) — Songs of the Week, The Last Dinner Party, Lael Neale, Squid, Bully, Django Django, Killer Mike, bar italia, Sparks, Foo Fighters, Christine and the Queens, 070 Shake, Mega Bog, El-P
- Mac DeMarco Shares 199 New Songs (News) — Mac DeMarco
- Under the Radar’s My Favorite Movie Issue is 40% Off – Only $3.60 for a Limited Time (News) — Sharon Van Etten, Ezra Furman, Jason Schwartzman, Kevin Morby, Maya Hawke, Trent Reznor, Danny Elfman, Sufjan Stevens, John Lithgow, Alvvays, Death Cab for Cutie
- Lael Neale – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — Lael Neale
- Florence + The Machine Shares New Song “Mermaids” (News) — Florence and the Machine
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.