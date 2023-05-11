Madeline Kenney Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Superficial Conversation”

News

Oakland-based singer/songwriter Madeline Kenney has announced a new album, A New Reality Mind, and shared its first single, “Superficial Conversation,” via a self-directed music video. A New Reality Mind is due out July 28 via Carpark. Check out “Superficial Conversation” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Sketches for the songs on A New Reality Mind began in the pandemic, but the album took on new meaning when Kenney’s partner unexpectedly left her in 2022.

Kenney had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Superficial Conversation’ is my way of looking back at the ways I shrunk myself or ignored my own needs in favor of the needs and desires of others. While I wish I had acted differently, I want to be kind and forgiving to my past self and be able to grow and move forward with more power and love.

“I wanted the video to show a forced transformation, from the inside and out. Jess Bozzo’s choreography really captured what I wanted to evoke; a painful change that becomes a pretty joyous opening with room for desire and play.”

Kenney’s most recent album, Sucker’s Lunch, came out in 2020 via Carpark, and made it on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. In 2021 Kenney surprise-released the EP Summer Quarter. It featured the song “Wasted Time,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In 2021 she also shared the new song “I’ll Get Over It,” which isn’t featured on the new album but was one of our Songs of the Week.

Check out our interview with Kenney, which was originally published in Issue 67 of our print magazine in 2020.

A New Reality Mind Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Plain Boring Disaster

3. Superficial Conversation

4. Reality Mind

5. I Drew A Line

6. It Carries On

7. Red Emotion

8. The Same Again

9. HFAM

10. Leaves Me Dry

11. Expectations

