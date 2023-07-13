News

Madeline Kenney Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Plain Boring Disaster” A New Reality Mind Due Out July 28 via Carpark

Photography by James Bordeau



Oakland-based singer/songwriter Madeline Kenney is releasing a new album, A New Reality Mind, on July 28 via Carpark. Now she has shared its third and final pre-release single, “Plain Boring Disaster,” via a lyric video. Check out the song below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.



“I think it’s easy to romanticize one’s life, to give meaning to mistakes and import to missteps,” Kenney says of the new song in a press release. “In this song, I believe I realized that my mistakes did not, in fact, make me unique or genius or special. I, like everyone else, am muddling through my most ordinary disaster of a life. Song can make you feel like you have something to say or expose—here I’m reminding myself that nothing is truly new.”



Previously Kenney shared the album’s first single, “Superficial Conversation,” via a self-directed music video. “Superficial Conversation” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then shared its second single, “I Drew a Line,” via a self-directed music video, and also announced some new tour dates. “I Drew a Line” was also one of our Songs of the Week.





Sketches for the songs on A New Reality Mind began in the pandemic, but the album took on new meaning when Kenney’s partner unexpectedly left her in 2022.



Kenney’s last album, Sucker’s Lunch, came out in 2020 via Carpark, and made it on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. In 2021 Kenney surprise-released the EP Summer Quarter. It featured the song “Wasted Time,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In 2021 she also shared the new song “I’ll Get Over It,” which isn’t featured on the new album but was one of our Songs of the Week.



Check out our interview with Kenney, which was originally published in Issue 67 of our print magazine in 2020.

Madeline Kenney Tour Dates:



8/11 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

8/12 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

8/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #

8/17 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint +

8/18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent * +

8/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

8/20 - Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern ^

9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live ^

9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ^

9/22 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop %

9/23 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

# w/ Kaycie Satterfield

* w/ Fat Tony

^ w/ Ben Sloan

+ w/ Jordan Thewlis

% w/ Poppy Patica

