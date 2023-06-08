News

All





Madeline Kenney Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “I Drew a Line” and Announces Tour Dates A New Reality Mind Due Out July 28 via Carpark





Oakland-based singer/songwriter Madeline Kenney is releasing a new album, A New Reality Mind, on July 28 via Carpark. Now she has shared its second single, “I Drew a Line,” via a self-directed music video. She’s also announced some new tour dates. Check out the song and tour dates below.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the stories I tell myself to keep plodding along, and how those stories can obfuscate certain realities,” Kenney says of the new song, in a press releae. “Stories not only set limits but also set us up for the most frightening awakening when life starts to contradict the story. When I went through a breakup I realized that the story I had been living out was much different in the plain light of day than what I had constructed out of fantasy. I think it’s very human to tell stories, and I think it can protect us, but what if we don’t need protection? What purpose does the story serve then?”

Previously Kenney shared the album’s first single, “Superficial Conversation,” via a self-directed music video. “Superficial Conversation” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Sketches for the songs on A New Reality Mind began in the pandemic, but the album took on new meaning when Kenney’s partner unexpectedly left her in 2022.

Kenney’s last album, Sucker’s Lunch, came out in 2020 via Carpark, and made it on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. In 2021 Kenney surprise-released the EP Summer Quarter. It featured the song “Wasted Time,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In 2021 she also shared the new song “I’ll Get Over It,” which isn’t featured on the new album but was one of our Songs of the Week.

Check out our interview with Kenney, which was originally published in Issue 67 of our print magazine in 2020.

Madeline Kenney Tour Dates:

8/11 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

8/12 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

8/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

8/17 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

8/18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

8/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

8/20 - Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern ^

9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live ^

9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/22 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

9/23 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

* w/ Fat Tony

^ w/ Ben Sloan

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.