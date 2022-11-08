News

Madi Diaz, S.G Goodman, and Joy Oladokun Share Cover of Patty Griffin’s “Be Careful” Proceeds Will Benefit Abortion Within Reach Coalition





Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz, along with S.G. Goodman and Joy Oladokun, has shared a cover of Patty Griffin’s 2002 song “Be Careful.” The cover, produced by Diaz and Goodman and engineered by Alex Hope, features backing vocals from Courtney Marie Andrews and Savana Santos. Proceeds from the cover will benefit the Abortion Within Reach Coalition. Listen below.

In a press release, Diaz states: “When Roe V. Wade was overturned this past summer, Patty Griffin’s song ‘Be Careful’ slipped into my subconscious. It became a mantra of strength that was playing consistently in the back of my heart and mind day in and day out, gently encouraging me to keep putting one foot in front of the other. It became a sort of battle cry directed toward anyone that wants to take away my rights to my own body and my reproductive freedom. You’ve awakened the beast, so you better ‘Be Careful.’

“This Supreme Court decision affects all of us—‘All the girls with the washing rags,’ ‘all the girls with the shopping bags,’ any person with a uterus and everybody with their own body. This is about control over another person’s human rights and freedoms—the right of making our own choices about our health and wellbeing. When it was so hard to talk about what had just happened in our country, writing about it felt a little easier, so my best friend, Morgan Elizabeth Peirce, and I wrote our own verse, using the brilliant Patty Griffin’s song as a springboard into our present.

“It felt good to say and sing something that means so much to us and I’m beyond thankful for this group of wonderful humans for coming together to put all of our voices and hearts on record, printing this moment in time, putting it out into the world and harnessing the power that is born when we unite and work together. I hope that anyone needing to hear this song, hears it and feels a little bit less alone. Vote with that in mind.”

Oladokun states: “I’m excited and honored to be a part of this release because we’re at a moment in American politics where we have to remember and act on the truth that advocating for my neighbors’ rights is my advocating for my own rights.”

Goodman adds: “To be honest, having to emphasize why the message of ‘Be Careful’ is important at this very moment is tragic within itself. Unfortunately, it’s relevant. The need to plead for a vote ensuring women’s autonomy is relevant.”

In July, Diaz shared the single “Hangover,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In September, she shared the single “Love Looks Different.”

Diaz’s most recent album, History of a Feeling, came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Earlier this month, Diaz released Same History, New Feelings, an EP consisting of reworkings of tracks from History of a Feeling.

Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

