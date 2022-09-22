Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Single “Love Looks Different”
Tour Kicks Off in October
Sep 22, 2022
Photography by Natalie Osborne
Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a video for her new single, “Love Looks Different.” View the video along with a full list of Diaz’s upcoming tour dates below.
Diaz states in a press release: “This song is combing out the last remnants of love that wasn’t working. I’m doing a final recount, laying out every piece, cutting off all the bitter and bad memories, and setting it off so I no longer carry every small detail with me. This time around, love feels less like a battle cry and more of a cry of total relief because it’s finally different. I’m still learning about everything that love is, but I definitely know what love is not.”
In July, Diaz shared the single “Hangover,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Diaz’s most recent album, History of a Feeling, came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Earlier this month, Diaz released Same History, New Feelings, an EP consisting of reworkings of tracks from History of a Feeling.
Read our interview with Diaz on the album.
Madi Diaz 2022 Tour Dates:
Sat. Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Tue. Oct. 25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
Wed. Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Thu. Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Fri. Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee
Sun. Oct. 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus
Thu. Nov. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Fri. Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Sun. Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
Mon. Nov. 7 – Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel
Wed. Nov. 9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Fri. Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. Nov. 12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
Mon. Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Tue. Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thu. Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
