Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Single “Love Looks Different” Tour Kicks Off in October

Photography by Natalie Osborne



Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a video for her new single, “Love Looks Different.” View the video along with a full list of Diaz’s upcoming tour dates below.

Diaz states in a press release: “This song is combing out the last remnants of love that wasn’t working. I’m doing a final recount, laying out every piece, cutting off all the bitter and bad memories, and setting it off so I no longer carry every small detail with me. This time around, love feels less like a battle cry and more of a cry of total relief because it’s finally different. I’m still learning about everything that love is, but I definitely know what love is not.”

In July, Diaz shared the single “Hangover,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Diaz’s most recent album, History of a Feeling, came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Earlier this month, Diaz released Same History, New Feelings, an EP consisting of reworkings of tracks from History of a Feeling.

Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

Madi Diaz 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Tue. Oct. 25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

Wed. Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thu. Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Fri. Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee

Sun. Oct. 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus

Thu. Nov. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Fri. Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Sun. Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Mon. Nov. 7 – Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel

Wed. Nov. 9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Fri. Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. Nov. 12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

Mon. Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Tue. Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thu. Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Fri. Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

