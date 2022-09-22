 Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Single “Love Looks Different” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 22nd, 2022  
Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Single “Love Looks Different”

Tour Kicks Off in October

Sep 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Natalie Osborne
Nashville-based singer Madi Diaz has shared a video for her new single, “Love Looks Different.” View the video along with a full list of Diaz’s upcoming tour dates below.

Diaz states in a press release: “This song is combing out the last remnants of love that wasn’t working. I’m doing a final recount, laying out every piece, cutting off all the bitter and bad memories, and setting it off so I no longer carry every small detail with me. This time around, love feels less like a battle cry and more of a cry of total relief because it’s finally different. I’m still learning about everything that love is, but I definitely know what love is not.”

In July, Diaz shared the single “Hangover,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Diaz’s most recent album, History of a Feeling, came out last year via ANTI-, and it was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Earlier this month, Diaz released Same History, New Feelings, an EP consisting of reworkings of tracks from History of a Feeling.

Read our interview with Diaz on the album.

Madi Diaz 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Tue. Oct. 25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
Wed. Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Thu. Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Fri. Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee
Sun. Oct. 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus
Thu. Nov. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Fri. Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Sun. Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
Mon. Nov. 7 – Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel
Wed. Nov. 9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Fri. Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. Nov. 12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
Mon. Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Tue. Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thu. Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

