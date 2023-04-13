News

Magdalena Bay Release New Seven-Song EP/Mini Mix and Short Film/Extended Music Video mini mix vol. 3 Out Now via Luminelle

Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia



Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) have surprise-released a new seven-song EP, mini mix vol. 3, and an accompanying short film that features videos for every song. The videos feature snails, giant tongues fighting each other, two Laura Dern references, and an alien in the forest, among other creative sights. Watch it all below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, which include their debut at Coachella this weekend.

Magdalena Bay collectively had this to say in a press release: “Our mini mixes delve into eclectic sounds, sometimes pastiche. We feel less pressure while making them than with a more serious release so they naturally have a fun spirit to them. The mini mix knows no bounds in terms of genre or stylings. The only rule is we try to keep the songs relatively short, but we don’t really enforce that all too much.”

As it’s title suggests, the band have released two other mini mixes in the past.

In 2021, Magdalena Bay released their debut album, Mercurial World, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021 and several songs from the album were featured on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list. Then last September they released a deluxe edition of the album that included several bonus tracks and remixes incorporated into the main tracklist of the original album, presenting a completely different listening experience.

Read our interview with Magdalena Bay on Mercurial World here.

Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:

Apr 14 & 21 - Indio, CA | Coachella

May 1 - San Francisco, CA | The Warfield ^

May 2 - San Francisco, CA | The Warfield ^

Aug 4 - Montreal, QC | Osheaga Festival

Aug 6 - Chicago, IL | Lollapalooza Festival

Aug 9 - Toronto, ON | HISTORY *

Aug 10 - Toronto, ON | HISTORY *



^ Support Caroline Polachek

*Support Rina Sawayama

