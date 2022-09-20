Magdalena Bay Star in a Surreal Children’s Show in the Video for New Song “Unconditional”
Mercurial World Deluxe Due Out This Friday via Luminelle
Los Angeles-based electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay (aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin) are releasing a deluxe edition of their debut album, Mercurial World, this Friday via Luminelle. Now they have shared another brand new song from the deluxe edition, “Unconditional,” via a self-directed video in which the band are on a surreal children’s TV show, kind of like a creepy Pee-wee’s Playhouse. Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously the band shared another deluxe edition track, Danny L Harle’s remix of “Chaeri.” shared a brand new song from the deluxe edition, the string-swept “All You Do,” via a video for the new single, which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
“We think of ‘Unconditional’ as ‘Secrets’ weird little cousin. Just like ‘All You Do,’ we loved it when we made it but it didn’t quite fit the flow of Mercurial World,” explain Magdalena Bay in a press release.
They had this to add about the video: “This video is our dream birthday party, and you’re all invited.”
Magdalena Bay recently remixed Soccer Mommy’s “Shotgun.”
In a previous press release, the duo had this to say about the deluxe edition: “The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets. When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Mercurial World came out last year via Luminelle. In addition to “Chaeri,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, it features the singles “Secrets (Your Fire),” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week, “You Lose!,” which also made our Songs of the Week list, and “Hysterical Us,” also one of our Songs of the Week. The album was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021, and several songs from the album were featured on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.
Read our interview with Magdalena Bay on Mercurial World here.
Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:
9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall
10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge
10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf
10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs
10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky
11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre
11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club
11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT
11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale
11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall
11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club
11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East
11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre
11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival
12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album, Share New Single “Beguiled” (News) — The Smashing Pumpkins
- Magdalena Bay Star in a Surreal Children’s Show in the Video for New Song “Unconditional” (News) — Magdalena Bay
- Julien Chang Shares Video For New Single “Snakebit,” Announces Tour Dates (News) — Julien Chang, Let’s Eat Grandma
- Elvis Costello Announces 10 Night Run at Gramercy Theatre in NYC (News) — Elvis Costello
- Margo Price Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video For New Single “Change of Heart” (News) — Margo Price
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.