Thursday, September 29th, 2022  
Mamalarky Share Video for New Single “Frog 2”

Pocket Fantasy Out Tomorrow via Fire Talk

Sep 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Atlanta-based indie rock band Mamalarky have shared a video for their new single, “Frog 2.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Pocket Fantasy, which will be out tomorrow (Sep. 30) via Fire Talk. View the Spencer Ford-directed video below.

In a press release, the band’s Livvy Bennett states: “I don’t know if I’ve better synthesized the way I feel with words than in this song. I think I successfully collaged what I feel every day. I was going through a majorly introverted time in my life, but I was feeling hopeful and grounded in that. I was feeling less and less alone in my own little musical world.

“Michael was bullied into writing this song honestly. We were sitting at this dinky Casio and I said WRITE SOMETHING, and he did somewhat begrudgingly. I wrote the words and harmonies over it on a series of desert drives between Austin and L.A., trying to make something materialize.”

Upon announcement of the album in July, Mamalarky shared the single “Mythical Bonds.” They later shared the album tracks “It Hurts,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Shining Armor.”

Mamalarky consists of Bennett on vocals and guitar, Michael Hunter (also of White Denim) on keyboards, Dylan Hill on drums, and Noor Khan on bass. Their self-titled debut LP was released last year on Fire Talk. Check out our review of it here.

