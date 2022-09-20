News

Mamalarky Share Video for New Single “Shining Armor” Pocket Fantasy Due Out September 30 via Fire Talk

Photography by Connor Fields



Atlanta-based indie rock band Mamalarky have shared a video for their new single, “Shining Armor.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Pocket Fantasy, which will be out on September 30 via Fire Talk. View the video, directed and animated by Alex Futtersak, below.

In a press release, the band’s Livvy Bennett states: “This song goes out to conveniently anonymous YouTube haters. ‘Shining Armor’ is an invitation for anyone who has shit to say about how I play guitar to go ahead and reveal themselves and play a little song for us! When I wrote this I was getting a bunch of comments about my gender and appearance and how that corresponds with how I play guitar. The only response was to convert that anger into something that’s genuinely so fun to play.

“Alex Futtersak (@chippy_zone) took this idea and crafted a whole world around it, where our music is essentially breaking a curse over these angry knights in armor. I actually sent him some DIY motion capture from my room so some of the moves are true to form.”

Upon announcement of the album in July, Mamalarky shared the single “Mythical Bonds.” They later shared the album track “It Hurts,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Mamalarky consists of Bennett on vocals and guitar, Michael Hunter (also of White Denim) on keyboards, Dylan Hill on drums, and Noor Khan on bass. Their self-titled debut LP was released last year on Fire Talk. Check out our review of it here.

