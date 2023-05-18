News

MAN ON MAN Share Two New Songs: “Take It From Me” and “Hush” (Featuring J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr.) Provincetown Due Out June 16 via Polyvinyl

Photography by A.F. Cortés



MAN ON MAN are releasing their sophomore album, Provincetown, on June 16 via Polyvinyl. Now they have shared two new songs from it, “Take It From Me” and “Hush” (which features J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr.). The former was shared via a music video directed by Brendan McGowan. Check out both tracks below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

MAN ON MAN is the project of Faith No More co-founder Roddy Bottum and his partner, guitarist/vocalist Joey Holman.

The band collectively had this to say about “Take It From Me” and its video in a press release: “In our new video we’re exploring the ways in which the culture and fervor of our Queer community is ‘taken from us’ and how we stand up to the affront in a sort of Lynchian/Kenneth Anger short film directed by us and our collaborator, Brendan McGowan. We’ve enlisted family and friends once again to share the message of rebellion and queer liberation.”

Of “Hush,” the band had this to say: “Provincetown, the town where we recorded our new record, has a way of providing a landscape that spurns friendship and growth and creative fertility. We’d been friends with J Mascis for a while but it wasn’t until the summer of 2022 that we were able to lean into our relationship with him and his family and take things to a new creative plateau. This epic rock bomb was begging for the wizardry that only J could provide and we feel so fortunate to have him onboard.”

Provincetown follows MAN ON MAN’s self-titled debut, released in 2021. Provincetown’s first single was “Showgirls.”

MAN ON MAN 2023 Tour Dates:

07/01 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

07/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s

07/15 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed # [SOLD OUT]

07/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater #

07/18 - Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre # [SOLD OUT]

07/20 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age Loft Bar

07/21 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records - The Blue Room

07/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory

07/24 - Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

07/25 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

07/26 - Tampa, FL @ New World Brewing

07/28 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook

07/29 - Washington, DC @ DC9



* w/ Imperial Teen, Nastie Band + Special Guests (Roddy’s 60th B-day Show)

# w/ Le Tigre

