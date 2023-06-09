News

Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World Cover Each Other in Honor of Upcoming Joint Tour Manchester Orchestra Covers Jimmy Eat World’s “Table For Glasses,” and Jimmy Eat World Cover Manchester Orchestra’s “Telepath”





Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World have teamed up to cover songs from each other’s discographies. Manchester Orchestra has released a recording of Jimmy Eat World’s “Table For Glasses,” via Loma Vista as Jimmy Eat World has taken on Manchester Orchestra’s “Telepath” via Exotic Location. Both bands will also be co-headlining North America together over the summer. Listen to the covers below followed by upcoming tour dates.

According to a press release, Jimmy Eat World transforms “Telepath” from a spectral, acoustic song into a conglomeration of heavy electric guitar. Manchester Orchestra transforms “Table for Guitar” with a more subtle, and softer touch.

“It was an absolute honor to trade covers with one of our favorite bands,” says Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull. “We approached our cover with admiration for the original and had a blast exploring all of its spacious corners.”

Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins adds: “Manchester Orchestra is great at sitting you down, spinning your chair around and stopping it to show you are now somewhere else. We knew if we were going to cover an immersive song like ‘Telepath,’ we’d have to commit to ‘stopping the chair’ at bizzaro-Jimmy Eat World universe.”

Both covers will also be available on limited edition 7-inch-vinyl.

Read our interview with Jimmy Eat World on their album Surviving.

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra Amplified Echoes Tour Dates:

Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater +

Jul 12 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Stampede

Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium +

Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater +

Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic ^

Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre +

Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^

Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors +

Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater +

Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ^

Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Aug 7 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall +

Aug 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater ^

Aug 9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion +

Aug 12 – Bellevue, NE - Outlandia

Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club +

Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors ^

Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach ^

Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park ^

Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo +

Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

+Jimmy Eat World Closing

^Manchester Orchestra Closing

