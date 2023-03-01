Mandy, Indiana Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Pinking Shears”
i’ve seen a way Due Out May 19 via Fire Talk
Mar 01, 2023
Photography by Cal Moores
Manchester, England four-piece Mandy, Indiana have announced their debut album, i’ve seen a way, and shared new single from it, “Pinking Shears,” via a music video. I’ve seen a way is due out May 19 via Fire Talk. George Haydock directed the “Pinking Shears” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The band features frontwoman Valentine Caulfield, guitarist/producer Scott Fair, Simon Catling (synths), and Alex Macdougall (drums). The album follows 2021’s … EP.
Fair had this to say about the album in a press release: “We wanted to alter textures, create clashes, and craft those moments when what you’re expecting to happen never comes.”
i’ve seen a way Tracklist:
1. Love Theme (4K VHS)
2. Drag [Crashed]
3. Pinking Shears
4. Injury Detail
5. Mosaick
6. The Driving Rain (18)
7. 2 Stripe
8. Iron Maiden
9. Peach Fuzz
10. (ノ>ω<)ノ :。・:*:・゚’★,。・:*:♪・゚’☆ (Crystal Aura Redux)
11. Sensitivity Training
Mandy, Indiana Tour Dates:
Wed. Mar. 1 - Manchester, UK @ Soup
Wed. Mar. 15 - Sun. Mar. 19 - Austin, TX @ SXSW
Mon. May 22 - Utrecht, NL @ Freaky Dancing
Fri. June 16 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
Sat. July 8 - Trencin, SK @ Pohoda
Sat. July 22 - Standon, UK @ Standon Calling
Sat. Aug. 5 - Katowice, PL @ OFF
Fri. Oct. 27 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel *
Sat. Oct. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Print *
Sun. Oct. 29 - Newcastle, UK @ Zerox *
Wed. Nov. 1 - Bristol, UK @ Dareshack *
Thu. Nov. 2 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store *
Fri. Nov. 3 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios *
Sat. Nov. 4 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega *
* = Headline Show
