Mandy, Indiana Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Pinking Shears” i’ve seen a way Due Out May 19 via Fire Talk

Photography by Cal Moores



Manchester, England four-piece Mandy, Indiana have announced their debut album, i’ve seen a way, and shared new single from it, “Pinking Shears,” via a music video. I’ve seen a way is due out May 19 via Fire Talk. George Haydock directed the “Pinking Shears” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band features frontwoman Valentine Caulfield, guitarist/producer Scott Fair, Simon Catling (synths), and Alex Macdougall (drums). The album follows 2021’s … EP.

Fair had this to say about the album in a press release: “We wanted to alter textures, create clashes, and craft those moments when what you’re expecting to happen never comes.”

i’ve seen a way Tracklist:

1. Love Theme (4K VHS)

2. Drag [Crashed]

3. Pinking Shears

4. Injury Detail

5. Mosaick

6. The Driving Rain (18)

7. 2 Stripe

8. Iron Maiden

9. Peach Fuzz

10. (ノ>ω<)ノ :。・:*:・゚’★,。・:*:♪・゚’☆ (Crystal Aura Redux)

11. Sensitivity Training

Mandy, Indiana Tour Dates:

Wed. Mar. 1 - Manchester, UK @ Soup

Wed. Mar. 15 - Sun. Mar. 19 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

Mon. May 22 - Utrecht, NL @ Freaky Dancing

Fri. June 16 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Sat. July 8 - Trencin, SK @ Pohoda

Sat. July 22 - Standon, UK @ Standon Calling

Sat. Aug. 5 - Katowice, PL @ OFF

Fri. Oct. 27 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel *

Sat. Oct. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Print *

Sun. Oct. 29 - Newcastle, UK @ Zerox *

Wed. Nov. 1 - Bristol, UK @ Dareshack *

Thu. Nov. 2 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store *

Fri. Nov. 3 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios *

Sat. Nov. 4 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega *

* = Headline Show

