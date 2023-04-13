 Mandy, Indiana Share New Song “Peach Fuzz” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 13th, 2023  
Mandy, Indiana Share New Song “Peach Fuzz”

i’ve seen a way Due Out May 19 via Fire Talk

Apr 13, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Harry Steel
Manchester, England four-piece Mandy, Indiana are releasing their debut album, i’ve seen a way, on May 19 via Fire Talk. Now they have shared its second single, “Peach Fuzz.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Pinking Shears,” via a music video. “Pinking Shears” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band features frontwoman Valentine Caulfield, guitarist/producer Scott Fair, Simon Catling (synths), and Alex Macdougall (drums). The album follows 2021’s … EP.

Fair had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We wanted to alter textures, create clashes, and craft those moments when what you’re expecting to happen never comes.”

Mandy, Indiana Tour Dates:

Sat. April 22 - Utrecht, NL @ Freaky Dancing
Fri. June 16 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
Sat. July 8 - Trencin, SK @ Pohoda
Sat. July 22 - Standon, UK @ Standon Calling
Sat. Aug. 5 - Katowice, PL @ OFF
Fri. Oct. 27 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel
Sat. Oct. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Print
Sun. Oct. 29 - Newcastle, UK @ Zerox
Tue. Oct. 31 - Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda
Wed. Nov. 1 - Bristol, UK @ Dareshack
Thu. Nov. 2 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
Fri. Nov. 3 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios
Sat. Nov. 4 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

