Mandy, Indiana Share New Song “Peach Fuzz” i’ve seen a way Due Out May 19 via Fire Talk

Photography by Harry Steel



Manchester, England four-piece Mandy, Indiana are releasing their debut album, i’ve seen a way, on May 19 via Fire Talk. Now they have shared its second single, “Peach Fuzz.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Pinking Shears,” via a music video. “Pinking Shears” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band features frontwoman Valentine Caulfield, guitarist/producer Scott Fair, Simon Catling (synths), and Alex Macdougall (drums). The album follows 2021’s … EP.

Fair had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We wanted to alter textures, create clashes, and craft those moments when what you’re expecting to happen never comes.”

Mandy, Indiana Tour Dates:

Sat. April 22 - Utrecht, NL @ Freaky Dancing

Fri. June 16 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Sat. July 8 - Trencin, SK @ Pohoda

Sat. July 22 - Standon, UK @ Standon Calling

Sat. Aug. 5 - Katowice, PL @ OFF

Fri. Oct. 27 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel

Sat. Oct. 28 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Print

Sun. Oct. 29 - Newcastle, UK @ Zerox

Tue. Oct. 31 - Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda

Wed. Nov. 1 - Bristol, UK @ Dareshack

Thu. Nov. 2 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Fri. Nov. 3 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios

Sat. Nov. 4 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

