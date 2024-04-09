 Mandy, Indiana Share Video for New Song “Idea is Best” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 9th, 2024  
Mandy, Indiana Share Video for New Song “Idea is Best”

i’ve seen a way Out Now via Fire Talk

Apr 09, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Alex Macdougall
Manchester, England four-piece Mandy, Indiana have shared a new song, “Idea is Best,” via a music video. It is being shared ahead of their upcoming Coachella performances. Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band released their debut album, i’ve seen a way, last year via Fire Talk. Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Pinking Shears,” via a music video. “Pinking Shears” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Peach Fuzz,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Its third single was “Drag [Crashed].”

The band features frontwoman Valentine Caulfield, guitarist/producer Scott Fair, Simon Catling (synths), and Alex Macdougall (drums). The album followed 2021’s … EP.

Fair had this to say about their album in a previous press release: “We wanted to alter textures, create clashes, and craft those moments when what you’re expecting to happen never comes.”

Mandy, Indiana Tour Dates:

Sun. April 14 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival
Sun. April 21 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival
Tue. April 23 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere (Hall) *
Sat. May 4 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique
Sat. June 1 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Sun. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound a la Ciutat
Sat. June 8 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
Sat. July 6 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
Sat. July 13 - Jetzendorf, DE @ Puch Open Air
Fri. Nov. 1 - 2 - Turin, IT @ C2C Festival
Sat. Nov. 9 - Reykjavík, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

* = w/ Mary Jane Dunphe and Water From Your Eyes (DJ Set)

