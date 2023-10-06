News

Manic Street Preachers and Suede Announce Co-Headline UK Tour The two bands will play seven dates together next summer

Two of the UK’s most influential and iconic bands Manic Street Preachers and Suede have today announced a massive co-headline tour for summer 2024. The dates starting at Llangollen in Wales on 28th June takes in some of the UK and Ireland’s premier outdoor venues including Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl and Cardiff Castle before culminating at London’s Alexandra Palace Park on Thursday 18th July.

The news of the tour meets huge demand surrounding the success of Suede’s ninth studio album Autofiction, and their entirely sold-out UK headline tour earlier this year. Debuting at #2 in the UK Albums Chart, the release marked Suede’s highest charting LP since 1999’s Head Music. The new album has been received as a career peak by fans and critics alike.

2023 has seen the release of Suede30 - a timely reminder of how the band’s debut album had such a powerful and transformative effect on British music from the outset. Suede’s eponymous debut shot to #1 in the UK Album Charts upon its release selling over 100,000 copies in its first week, winning the prestigious Mercury Music Prize and becoming the fastest-selling debut album ever in the UK at that time.

Manic Street Preachers are one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales. They have gone on to release 14 studio albums and have headlined countless festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading & Leeds. They have won eleven NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four BRIT Awards and were also nominated for the Mercury Prize and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Manics are currently working on their 15th studio album, the follow up to ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’ which entered the UK charts at No. 1 on its release in September 2021. They last performed in the UK this summer when they made critically acclaimed performances at Isle of Wight and Glastonbury festivals.

Suede and the Manic Street Preachers’ UK and Ireland shows will follow a sold out 2022 US tour that saw both bands greeted with a fantastic reception - - Spin Magazine hailed “a joyous return”, Riff Magazine said there was “Unstoppable energy” and Under The Radar declared it “Excellent”. The groups are also playing several dates in Asia together next month in Taiwan, Singapore and Japan.

This tour for both legendary bands will be a unique opportunity to experience their renowned live performances with both acts taking turns to close the concerts (details below). Tickets go on sale 9am Friday 13th October via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. For Ireland tickets will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie.

THE 2024 UK AND IRELAND TOUR DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS…

Friday 28 June Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*

Tuesday 2 July Dublin Trinity College **

Friday 5 July Cardiff Castle *

Wednesday 10 July Edinburgh Castle *

Friday 12 July Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

Saturday 13 July Leeds Millenium Square **

Thursday 18 July London Alexandra Palace Park **

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

