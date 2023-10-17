Mannequin Pussy Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “I Don’t Know You”
I Got Heaven Due Out March 1, 2024 via Epitaph
Oct 17, 2023
Photography by CJ Harvey
Philadelphia-based indie punk band Mannequin Pussy have announced a new album, I Got Heaven, and shared a new song from it, “I Don’t Know You,” via a music video. I Got Heaven is due out March 1, 2024 via Epitaph. Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles directed the “I Don’t Know You” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
The band shared the album’s title track, “I Got Heaven,” in September via a music video. It was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
Mannequin Pussy is Colins “Bear” Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen, and Marisa Dabice. John Congleton produced the new album.
Dabice had this to say about the new single in a press release: “This is simply a song about having a crush. About the excitement and playful fantasy that can come from meeting someone unexpectedly at a festival, or on the street, or in line at the grocery store. You don’t know when you’ll see them again but the rush of their possibility lingers, making you yearn to know more about them.”
Of releasing an album in such trying times, Dabice says: “There’s just so much constantly going on that feels intentionally evil that trying to make something beautiful feels like a radical act. The ethos of this band has always been to bring people together.”
She adds: ”We’re supposed to be living in the freest era ever so what it means to be a young person in this society is the freedom to challenge these systems that have been put on to us. It makes sense to ask, what ultimately am I living for? What is it that makes me want to live?”
Mannequin Pussy’s last album, Patience, came out in 2019 on Epitaph. In 2021 they released the Perfect EP.
I Got Heaven Tracklist:
1. I Got Heaven
2. Loud Bark
3. Nothing Like
4. I Don’t Know You
5. Sometimes
6. OK? OK! OK? OK!
7. Tell Me Softly
8. Of Her
9. Aching
10. Split Me Open
Mannequin Pussy Tour Dates:
10/23-27 - Miami, FL @ Coheed & Cambria SS Neverender Cruise
11/15 - London, UK @ Windmill Brixton
11/18 - L’hospitalet De Llobregat, ES @ Primavera Sound
11/19 - Lisboa, PT @ ZDB
11/20 - Porto, PT @ Maus Hábitos
