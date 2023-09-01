News

Mannequin Pussy Share Video for New Song “I Got Heaven” On Tour This Fall

Photography by CJ Harvey



Philadelphia-based indie punk band Mannequin Pussy have shared a new song, “I Got Heaven,” via a music video. The new single is out now via Epitaph. The band starts a fall tour next week. Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Mannequin Pussy is Colins “Bear” Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen, and Marisa Dabice. John Congleton produced the new song and more new music is promised soon.

Dabice had this to say in a press release: “‘I Got Heaven’ is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived. Heaven is here on a planet that gave us everything we needed to survive. Heaven is in the plants and in the water and in the animals who we share this world with. Heaven is inside of me and inside of you. The weaponization of Christianity for political means, for individual profit and power, as a tool to intentionally divide us is one of the greatest threats to our modern world and a threat to our ability to find solidarity through love. To allow the hatred and the violence and the noise to rise is to reject our sacred purpose as individuals, which is simply to love.”

The band have also announced that they are reissuing their long out of print 2016 album, Romantic, on their new Romantic Records imprint. (Pre-order it here.)

Mannequin Pussy’s last album, Patience, came out in 2019 on Epitaph. In 2021 they released the Perfect EP.

Mannequin Pussy Tour Dates:

9/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

9/8 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

9/9 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater *

9/10 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

9/12 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

9/13 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

9/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *

9/16 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

9/18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

9/19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

9/21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

9/22 - Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theater *

9/24 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

9/26 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

9/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

9/29 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs *

9/30 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

10/3 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Summit *

10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

10/11 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

10/13 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

10/14 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

10/23-27 - Miami, FL @ Coheed & Cambria SS Neverender Cruise

11/17 - San Juan De Alicante, ES @ Magic Robin Hood

11/18 - L’hospitalet De Llobregat, ES @ Primavera Sound

11/19 - Lisboa, PT @ ZDB

11/20 - Porto, PT @ Maus Hábitos



* w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold

