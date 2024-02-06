News

All





Mannequin Pussy Share Video for New Song “Nothing Like” I Got Heaven Due Out March 1 via Epitaph

Photography by Millicent Hailes



Philadelphia-based indie punk band Mannequin Pussy are releasing a new album, I Got Heaven, on March 1 via Epitaph. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Nothing Like,” via a music video. It is the final pre-release single from the album. AI artist and director Connor Clarke created the video, with creative direction by Anthony Miralles and Mason Mercer of Slips Studios. It references fairy tales and old Disney animated movies. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band’s Marisa Dabice had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Nothing Like’ is pure fantasy. Originally inspired by a stoned out night six years ago spent watching an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in which Buffy is forced to kill her lover, Angel, before he destroys the world. The song existed in fragments until it finally met its final form last year. Young love is so often all consuming, dangerous, and heightened to mythological proportions. ‘Nothing Like’ sought to mix the balance of both the light feelings of new love and the absolute depths that obsession can bring you to.”

The band shared the album’s title track, “I Got Heaven,” in September via a music video. It was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced they shared its second single, “I Don’t Know You,” via a music video. It was also #1 on our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “Sometimes,” via a music video. “Sometimes” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Mannequin Pussy is Colins “Bear” Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen, and Marisa Dabice. John Congleton produced the new album.

Of releasing an album in such trying times, Dabice says: “There’s just so much constantly going on that feels intentionally evil that trying to make something beautiful feels like a radical act. The ethos of this band has always been to bring people together.”

She adds: ”We’re supposed to be living in the freest era ever so what it means to be a young person in this society is the freedom to challenge these systems that have been put on to us. It makes sense to ask, what ultimately am I living for? What is it that makes me want to live?”

Mannequin Pussy’s last album, Patience, came out in 2019 on Epitaph. In 2021 they released the Perfect EP.

Mannequin Pussy Tour Dates:

4/4 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

4/5 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall - SOLD OUT

4/6 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry - SOLD OUT

4/8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

4/10 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT

4/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy

4/12 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop - SOLD OUT

4/13 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

4/15 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

4/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

4/18 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

4/19 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

4/20 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

4/22 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

4/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

4/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

4/27 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall - SOLD OUT

4/29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - SOLD OUT

5/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

5/4 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/5 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

5/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre - UPGRADED VENUE

5/10 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall - UPGRADED VENUE

5/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall - UPGRADED VENUE

5/13 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair - SOLD OUT

5/14 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair - SOLD OUT

5/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/17 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis - SOLD OUT

5/18 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis - SOLD OUT

5/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

5/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/30 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

6/1 - Linz, AU @ SBAM Festival

6/2 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

6/4 - Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

6/5 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

6/6 - Brussels, BE @ TRIX

6/7 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

6/8 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival

6/11 - Berlin, DE @ Cssiopeia

6/12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Club

6/13 - Cologne, DE @ MTC

6/15 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

6/16 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

6/18 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

6/19 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

6/20 - London, UK @ Scala

6/21 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

6/30 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

8/23 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/25 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.