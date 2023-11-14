News

Mannequin Pussy Share Video for New Song “Sometimes” and Announce New 2024 Tour Dates I Got Heaven Due Out March 1, 2024 via Epitaph

Photography by Millicent Hailes



Philadelphia-based indie punk band Mannequin Pussy are releasing a new album, I Got Heaven, on March 1, 2024 via Epitaph. Now they have shared its third single, “Sometimes,” via a music video. They have also announced some 2024 North American tour dates. Watch the “Sometimes” video below, followed by the tour dates.

The band’s Marisa Dabice had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Sometimes’ is the internal conversation and subsequent battle that comes with facing your own desires. It is a song about the struggle of feeling a deep need for one’s independence while at the same time accepting that you are longing for someone who would understand you and be enough to draw you away from your solitude. It is the anger you feel at someone for making you feel desire. For allowing that desire to distract you from your work and your self and your mission.”

The band shared the album’s title track, “I Got Heaven,” in September via a music video. It was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced they shared its second single, “I Don’t Know You,” via a music video. It was also #1 on our Songs of the Week.

Mannequin Pussy is Colins “Bear” Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen, and Marisa Dabice. John Congleton produced the new album.

Of releasing an album in such trying times, Dabice says: “There’s just so much constantly going on that feels intentionally evil that trying to make something beautiful feels like a radical act. The ethos of this band has always been to bring people together.”

She adds: ”We’re supposed to be living in the freest era ever so what it means to be a young person in this society is the freedom to challenge these systems that have been put on to us. It makes sense to ask, what ultimately am I living for? What is it that makes me want to live?”

Mannequin Pussy’s last album, Patience, came out in 2019 on Epitaph. In 2021 they released the Perfect EP.

Mannequin Pussy Tour Dates:

2023:



11/15 - London, UK @ Windmill Brixton

11/16 - London, UK @ Windmill Brixton

11/18 - L’hospitalet De Llobregat, ES @ Primavera Sound



2024:



4/5 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

4/6 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

4/8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

4/10 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy

4/12 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

4/13 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

4/15 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

4/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

4/18 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

4/19 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

4/20 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

4/22 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

4/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

4/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

4/27 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

4/29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

5/4 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/5 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

5/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/8 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

5/10 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall - The Shelter

5/11 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

5/13 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

5/14 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

5/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/17 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

5/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

