Mantra of the Cosmos (New Supergroup with Members of Happy Mondays, Oasis, Ride) Share Debut Single Watch the video for “Gorilla Guerilla”





Mantra of the Cosmos, a new British Supergroup featuring members of Happy Mondays, The Who, Oasis, and Ride, share their debut single “Gorilla Guerilla” through a music video via BMG. The band features Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Bez (Happy Monday, Black Grape),Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis) and Andy Bell (Ride, Oasis). The single is out now via BMG. The music video for “Gorilla Guerilla” was directed by Shaun Ryder’s son, Olli Ryder. Watch it below.

The original idea for the band stems from Starkey (the son of The Beatles’ Ringo Starr, and also the third drummer in Oasis and the drummer in The Who since 1996), but came to life with Ryder on vocals, Bell on guitar, and Bez and Starkey on percussion.

Mantra of the Cosmos have also been confirmed to headline The Glade Stage at Glastonbury this summer.

Speaking on the new project, Bell says: “It’s a pleasure to be part of Mantra of the Cosmos. Four like-minded souls who get off on the same music.” On the band’s sound, Starkey points out their “fantastic psychedelic groove, from a band of misfits outsiders and innovators.” While Ryder adds, “‘It’s a fucking blast mate,” with bandmate and percussionist Bez concluding “‘I always knew the best was yet to come.”

The song, opening with cheerful maracas and pulsing percussion crescendos into Ryder belting “Gorilla Guerilla.” Mantra of the Cosmos has not lost touch of their roots in the ‘90s rock scene, but they’re here to make a statement in the present day.

A press release says that there are “more intergalactic meteor showers to come.”



