News

All





Maple Glider Announces New LP, Shares Video for New Song “Dinah” I Get Into Trouble Due Out October 13 via Partisan/Pieater

Photography by Bridgette Winten



Maple Glider (aka Tori Zietsch) has announced her second album, I Get Into Trouble, and shared a music video for her new song, “Dinah.” I Get Into Trouble is due out October 13 via Partisan/Pieater. Zietsch also has a handful of fall tour dates coming up. Watch the video below, followed by the upcoming LP’s tracklist and cover artwork as well as tour dates.



“Dinah” was collaborated with Zietsch’s live bandmate Bridgette Winten and is paired with a devilishly irreverent video with jaunty costumes and props. The title for the song is derived from a bible story “Dinah Gets Into Trouble” which follows a young woman getting victim-blamed for being sexually assaulted. Of the song Zietsch says in a press release: “For me, ‘Dinah’ is the scariest thing I’ve ever put out. It’s probably the most pop feeling song I’ve released, but it’s really quite an angry song. I have felt incredibly disturbed and frustrated and sad in the process of writing and putting it together. I wanted the video to be fast paced, colorful, and full of energy, the same kind of riled up energy I had when I wrote the song. But it also had to be silly, because I can’t help that.”



Such themes are reflected in the rest of the album as Zietsch draws more parallels between her Christian childhood to her relationship with her body and concepts of consent and shame. “This album feels more like an opening up because there are things I wasn’t feeling ready to publicly share through songs, but now I finally feel ready,” she says.



Maple Glider previously shared the album’s “Don’t Kiss Me.”

I Get Into Trouble Tracklist:

1. Do You

2. Dinah

3. Two Years

4. FOMO

5. Don’t Kiss Me

6. You At The Top Of The Driveway

7. You’re Gonna Be A Daddy

8. For You And All The Songs We Loved

9. Surprises

10. Scream



Maple Glider Tour Dates:

Sept 13 - Servant Jazz Quarters - London, UK (Sold Out)

Sept 14 - Servant Jazz Quarters - London, UK (Sold Out)

Sept 16 - The Green Door Store - Brighton, UK

Sept 18 - Prachtwerk - Berlin, Germany

Sept 20 - POPUP - Paris, France

Sept 21 - Botanique Witloofbar - Brussels, Belgium

Sept 22 - Reeperbahn Festival - Hamburg, Germany

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.