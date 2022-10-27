News

Maps Announces New Album, Shares The First Five Tracks Counter Melodies Due Out February 10, 2023 via Mute

Photography by Steve Gullick



Mercury Prize-nominated British composer/producer Maps (aka James Kenneth Chapman) has announced the release of a new album, Counter Melodies, which will be released on February 10, 2023 via Mute. He has also shared the album’s first five tracks, including its lead single, “Heya Yaha.” Listen to the new tracks and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Chapman’s previous album, Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss., came out in 2019.

Counter Melodies Tracklist:

1. Witchy Feel

2. Heya Yaha

3. Thru Lights

4. Psyche

5. Windows Open

6. Transmission

7. Lack Of Sleep

8. Valentine

9. Fever Dream

10. My Love Is Like

