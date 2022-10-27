 Maps Announces New Album, Shares The First Five Tracks | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 27th, 2022  
Maps Announces New Album, Shares The First Five Tracks

Counter Melodies Due Out February 10, 2023 via Mute

Oct 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Steve Gullick
Mercury Prize-nominated British composer/producer Maps (aka James Kenneth Chapman) has announced the release of a new album, Counter Melodies, which will be released on February 10, 2023 via Mute. He has also shared the album’s first five tracks, including its lead single, “Heya Yaha.” Listen to the new tracks and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Chapman’s previous album, Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss., came out in 2019.

Counter Melodies Tracklist:

1. Witchy Feel
2. Heya Yaha
3. Thru Lights
4. Psyche
5. Windows Open
6. Transmission
7. Lack Of Sleep
8. Valentine
9. Fever Dream
10. My Love Is Like

