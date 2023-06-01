News

Margaret Glaspy Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Act Natural” Echo the Diamond Due Out August 18 via ATO

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Alternative artist, Margaret Glaspy, has announced the release of new album, Echo the Diamond, and shared its first single, opening track “Act Natural,” via a music video. She has also announced some fall 2023 tour dates. Echo the Diamond is due out August 18 via ATO. Listen to the single below, followed by the new LP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Glaspy, native to Northern California, has been writing music since 15, channeling notions of sensitivity and incisiveness that makes itself present throughout her music. Echo the Diamond will be Glaspy’s third full length studio album, and she attributed the songwriting towards efforts to preserve her own expressions. “This is the most fluid and immediate music I have ever made,” she says in a press release. “I see now that I protected the creative space by surrounding myself with incredible people in making this record, and I’m so happy I did.”

Drawing inspiration from artists who display spontaneity such as Sonic Youth, Vivienne Westwood’s punk-influenced fashion, and 1985 Japanese Western film Tampopo, the making of this album was a fast paced process with notions of urgency. The album’s first single, “Act Natural’’ was composed by Glaspy on the back of a tour bus and the riff was refined in her home. The music video, directed by Phineas Alexander, displays Glaspy’s role within her New York community and showcases her love for guitar.

“I love music with a big element of risk to it, which was really the heartbeat of this album,” she says. “A lot of what you hear are the very first takes.” The album was produced by Glaspy alongside guitarist/composer Julian Lage, drummer David King, and bassist Chris Morrissey.

“I’m excited to make music that doesn’t try to manipulate the listener into wishing for things to be any different from what they are,” she says. “Ideally, I want my songs to reveal life for what it is, and to show that it’s that way for everyone.”

Glaspy will celebrate the release of this album with an in-store performance and album signing at New York’s Rough Trade on August 18.

Previous releases by Glaspy include the 2022 single “My Body My Choice” which also made our songs of the week. Her last album, Devotion, came out in 2020.

Echo the Diamond track listing:

1. Act Natural

2. Get Back

3. Female Brain

4. Irish Goodbye

5. I Didn’t Think So

6. Memories

7. Turn The Engine

8. Hammer and the Nail

9. My Eyes

10. People Who Talk

Margaret Glaspy tour dates:

9/12 - Chalk - Brighton, UK *

9/13 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK *

9/14 - SWX - Bristol, UK *

9/16 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK *

9/17 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK *

9/18 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK *

9/20 - Omeara - London, UK

9/28 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

9/29 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

9/30 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

10/2 - Horseshoe - Toronto, ON

10/3 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

10/4 - El Club - Detroit, MI

10/6 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

10/7 - Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL

10/8 - The Back Room @ Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI

10/10 - Blue Room @ Third Man Records - Nashville, TN

10/11 - Center Stage - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA

10/12 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

10/13 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

10/14 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

10/20 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

11/1 - Antone’s - Austin, TX

11/2 - Deep Ellum Art Co - Dallas, TX

11/4 - Ophelia’s - Denver, CO

11/6 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

11/7 - The Olympic - Boise, ID

11/9 - Madame Lou’s - Seattle, WA

11/10 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

11/11 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

11/13 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

11/14 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

*opening for Half Moon Run

